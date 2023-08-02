Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor acclimating himself to new team, city

BALTIMORE - Ravens new wide receiver Nelson Agholor, signed this offseason, is getting acclimated to his new team and city.

The veteran and former first-round draft pick is in his ninth training camp with his fourth NFL team.

Agholor played the past two seasons with the New England Patriots. He helped the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl during the 2017 season.

Agholor already likes his new fit in Baltimore.

"It felt right, just felt right," Agholor said. "A lot of things aligned the right way. Since I have been here, the No. 1 thing has been the family atmosphere. I feel at home. II feel comfortable which allows me to be myself and play fast."

Ravens return to the practice field Wednesday afternoon.