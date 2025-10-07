Baltimore Ravens trade Odafe Oweh to Los Angeles Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens are trading edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Oweh was drafted out of Penn State by the Ravens in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He was the 31st overall pick.

According to the Ravens' stats, Oweh recorded 39 tackles, 25 solo, during the 2024 season, where he played in all 17 games. He recorded 23 sacks in 67 career games.

In 2024, Oweh and Kyle Van Noy became the first pair of Ravens players to each register double-digit sacks in the same season since Elvis Dumervil and Terrell Suggs, according to the team.

According to CBS Sports, the Ravens also sent a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

The announcement comes after the Ravens suffered a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.