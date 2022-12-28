Ravens to hand out LED wristbands synced with stadium light shows during Sunday night's game

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are looking to light up M&T Bank Stadium on the field and in the crowd Sunday night when they host rival Pittsburgh.

The game was flexed to an 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

The Ravens partnered with Coca-Cola to hand out an LED wristband to all fans, that will be synced with stadium-wide light shows throughout the night.

The Ravens are asking fans to wear their bracelets throughout the entire game, with the first activation effect taking place during pre-game introductions.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 8 p.m. and have their wristbands visible.

The wirelessly controlled wristbands will also be activated during key moments throughout the night, such as the halftime show, after scoring plays and during crowd prompts/celebrations.