Ravens sign journeyman QB Josh Johnson for third time

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they have signed veteran journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson to the team.

If you think the name sounds familiar, it's because this is the third time the team has signed him. He was also a Raven in 2016 and 2021.

Having played for a record 14 teams, the 37-year-old has nearly played for half the league.

We have signed QB Josh Johnson. Welcome back, Josh!https://t.co/4WJLtPp4RT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 22, 2023

Johnson, who has had 14 career touchdowns since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009, last played for the 49ers.