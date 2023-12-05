Ravens' rookies enter season's final stretch looking to avoid the 'Rookie Wall'

BALTIMORE - Heading into December, some NFL rookies have neared or reached the number of games they played in a college season.

The Ravens are 12 games into the schedule, the same amount of game rookie receiver Zay Flowers and running back Keaton Mitchell each played 12 games per season in college.

So, moving forward, they enter new territory in terms of workload.

Flowers has been the Ravens' most impactful rookie this year. He's started all 12 games and leads the team in catches and receiving yards.

Mitchell has had less game action, playing in six games with his workload increasing. But, he played in the preseason and has practiced every week going back to late July.

NFL players deal with what's called the "Rookie Wall."

WJZ's Mark Viviano asked Mitchell about it.

Viviano: How are you physically and mentally with five to go?

Mitchell: I feel like I am fine. We were talking about the "Rookie Wall," but I feel I am no where near the "Rookie Wall." I am healthy. Mentally, I am good. Hopefully, we finish these five games strong."

Viviano: In some ways, you are just getting started. What has the added attention been like for you?

Mitchell: Recently, I have been getting a lot of attention. Hopefully, I can keep it going, put the past games behind, hopefully lead this team to a good playoff run and win the Super Bowl. We got a lot ahead of us."

With limited action so far, Mitchell is a potential impact player in the final stretch. He's averaging more than nine yards per carry in the six games he's played.

The Ravens play the Los Angeles Rams in Baltimore on Sunday.