Ravens rookie Zay Flowers reaches milestone bobblehead, but would change one thing

By Mark Viviano

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers reached a "mini milestone" in his football career with the creation of his first NFL bobblehead figure by the FOCO company. 

WJZ's Mark Viviano spoke with Zay at the team facility the day his figurine was made public. He said he's excited to have his own bobblehead but wishes they showed him smiling. 

Zay Flowers said he's excited to have his own bobblehead, but wishes they showed him smiling. 

"I look too serious," he laughed, flashing his trademark smile. 

Flowers is off to a good start in his pro career, leading the Ravens in receptions and receiving yardage through the first 8 games of the season. 

The first-place Ravens have a record of 6-2. 

