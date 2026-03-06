The Ravens have reportedly agreed to trade for Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby, according to ESPN and NFL Network, sending two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the boldest swings of general manager Eric DeCosta's tenure.

Crosby has been the subject of trade speculation since the end of last season. The Dallas Cowboys were also reportedly in the mix to acquire the five-time Pro Bowl pick.

DeCosta has been loath to part with first-round picks, but he made an exception for Crosby. The 28-year-old is a dogged run defender and has 69.5 career sacks in seven seasons, giving the Ravens and first-year coach Jesse Minter the premier edge rusher the team has lacked in recent years.

This story by Jonas Shaffer continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens reportedly trading for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, sending Raiders 2 first-round picks.