Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition, collapses during game: CBS News Flash Jan. 3, 2023 Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati against the Bengals and was in critical condition. The game was postponed. Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan today to enter a plea. And a public funeral procession for soccer great Pele is being held today in Brazil before he’s buried after a private funeral.