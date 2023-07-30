Ravens move practice session from Owings Mills to M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE -- The hottest ticket on a hot Saturday afternoon was a chance to see the Ravens practice at the M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

Fans with fans in their hands watched their favorite players on the field as the temperature was soaring.

Among the players was star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham is in his first season with the Ravens. He signed autographs for the fans.

Also on the field was Lamar Jackson.

Jackson threw some passes to his favorite tight end, Mark Andrews, and some passes to Beckham.

Coach John Harbaugh said he was pleased with the intensity of the workout at the stadium.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano had the opportunity to speak to some of the players and got a sense of their appreciation for the fans.

"It's a blessing, man," Ravens linebacker David Ojabo said of the opportunity to play for his fans. "We can't forget how blessed we are."

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor described the energy the fans brought with them as "amazing."

"I think they have a great commitment to the team and they have fun cheering us on," he said.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said he was impressed by the excitement generated by the fans.

"You just try to cherish those moments as best you can," he said.

The Ravens get a Sunday off from practice before returning to work on Monday in Owings Mills for the resumption of training camp.