Ravens legend Ed Reed to throw out ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday's Orioles game

BALTIMORE - Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed, a Baltimore Ravens legend, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park, the team announced.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Reed, a nine-time Pro Bowl player and three-time interception leader, was selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

He also helped the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season.

Reed tallied 646 tackles, 64 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, six sacks and 13 defensive touchdowns in his career.

The Orioles (77-47), with the American League's best record, are home for the rest of August.