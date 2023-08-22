Ravens legend Ed Reed to throw out ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday's Orioles game
BALTIMORE - Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed, a Baltimore Ravens legend, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park, the team announced.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m.
Reed, a nine-time Pro Bowl player and three-time interception leader, was selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.
He also helped the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season.
Reed tallied 646 tackles, 64 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, six sacks and 13 defensive touchdowns in his career.
The Orioles (77-47), with the American League's best record, are home for the rest of August.
