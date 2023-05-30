Watch CBS News
Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffered silently after almost losing his career. Then he embraced therapy and found peace.

Raven Fairley feared the worst. It was Halloween night 2021, and bad news was getting out: Malik Harrison had been involved in a shooting in Cleveland. That was all she knew. She couldn't reach him. Her imagination filled in the blanks.

"I didn't know," she recalled recently. "When I just saw 'shot,' I didn't know where he was shot, if he was still alive."

... this story by Jonas Shaffer continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffered silently after almost losing his career. Then he embraced therapy and found peace.

