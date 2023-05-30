Raven Fairley feared the worst. It was Halloween night 2021, and bad news was getting out: Malik Harrison had been involved in a shooting in Cleveland. That was all she knew. She couldn't reach him. Her imagination filled in the blanks.

"I didn't know," she recalled recently. "When I just saw 'shot,' I didn't know where he was shot, if he was still alive."

... this story by Jonas Shaffer continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffered silently after almost losing his career. Then he embraced therapy and found peace.