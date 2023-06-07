Ravens' LB fires back after Madden promo shows him getting run over by Bills' Josh Allen

BALTIMORE - Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is not too fond of the Madden release video.

EA Sports announced the new Madden cover boy for the popular football video game.

How i get signed up to be the one ran over on the release video😂 — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) June 7, 2023

On the cover this year will be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

And on the promotional video, Allen is stiff-arming and running over Queen en route to scoring a touchdown.

"How I get signed up to be the one ran over on the release video," Queen Tweeted. "Man I woke up with good energy too. Was gone go fish, release. Now they gotta see the oven."

Queen, a former first-round draft pick, is entering his fourth season with the Ravens.

Last year, he recorded 117 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.