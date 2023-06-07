Watch CBS News
Ravens' LB fires back after Madden promo shows him getting run over by Bills' Josh Allen

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is not too fond of the Madden release video.

EA Sports announced the new Madden cover boy for the popular football video game.

On the cover this year will be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

And on the promotional video, Allen is stiff-arming and running over Queen en route to scoring a touchdown.

"How I get signed up to be the one ran over on the release video," Queen Tweeted. "Man I woke up with good energy too. Was gone go fish, release. Now they gotta see the oven."

Queen, a former first-round draft pick, is entering his fourth season with the Ravens.

Last year, he recorded 117 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 6:07 PM

