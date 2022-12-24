Ravens land playoff spot with 17-9 victory over Atlanta

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens are celebrating Christmas with a ticket to the playoffs.

The team clinched a post-season spot with a victory over Atlanta in Baltimore on Saturday.

The win comes on the coldest day for a home game in franchise history.

But the Ravens brought the heat with defense and a strong running game, which helped the team beat the Falcons.

It was 16 degrees with a wind chill of 2 degrees at kickoff time on Christmas Eve in Baltimore.

These conditions are conducive to a low-scoring game.

The Ravens delivered in the second quarter though by completing a pass for a big game. But Marlon Humphrey punched the ball loose. Patrick Queen was able to cover the fumble.

That critical turnover ended Atlanta's drive. Once the Ravens took possession of the ball, they drove it 70 yards all on runs except for the last play, which consisted of Tyler Huntley to Demarcus Robinson for a touchdown.

The catch stands after the video was reviewed and the Ravens added a two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.

The Falcons kicked a couple of field goals before the Ravens struck again late in the third quarter.

At that point, running back Gus Edwards broke free and rumbled 37 yards before he was brought down deep in Atlanta territory, which gave the Ravens another field goal.

The Falcons only scores were field goals. They reached the red zone four times, but the Ravens didn't allow them to make any touchdowns.

The Baltimore Ravens ended the game in a 17-9 victory that won them a playoff spot.