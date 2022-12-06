Watch CBS News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson reportedly suffered sprained PCL in Broncos match

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL, reported ESPN's Adam Schefter, who cited league sources. 

Jackson left Sunday's game against the Broncos after he was sacked by Denver's Jonathon Cooper on the final play of the first quarter. He went to the tunnel with a noticeable limp and never returned to the game.

Mild PCL sprains can take up to two weeks to heal, while moderate sprains can take as long as four weeks to recover from, according to Mercy Health

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson had an MRI Monday to asses the injury but didn't disclose the extent of the injury.

Harbaugh hasn't counted out Jackson for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, although, he did say it was less likely he would be on the field.

"As the week goes on, we will see for this week," Harbaugh said. "He's probably less likely for this week but it is not impossible, and then after that become more and more likely."

December 6, 2022

