Ravens' Lamar Jackson 'less likely to play' Sunday at Pittsburgh, but not yet ruled out

BALTIMORE – Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had MRIs on Monday to reveal the extent of his knee injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh didn't share what the MRI showed, but said their starting quarterback is "week-to-week."

Harbaugh hasn't counted out Jackson for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, although, he did say it was less likely he would be on the field.

"As the week goes on, we will see for this week," Harbaugh said. "He's probably less likely for this week but it is not impossible, and then after that become more and more likely."

Jackson left the game Sunday after he was sacked by Denver's Jonathon Cooper on the final play of the first quarter.

He went to the tunnel with a noticeable limp and never returned to the game.

"He got tackled, then we had the break and Lamar has to be checked," Harbaugh said. "That's where it went from there. "

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to a comeback win, 10-9, over the Broncos after he scored a touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining.

"Most people probably want to have a backup quarterback who has the same style of play as the starter so you don't have to change the gameplan and playbook," Harbaugh said.

Huntley passed for 187 yards with an interception, while gaining 41 yards with a touchdown on the ground.

Next, the first-place Ravens (8-4) play a big divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Harbaugh said the team will prepare Huntley to be ready Sunday, if his number is called.

Huntley started six games last season in place of an injured Jackson, and posted a 1-5 record.

"I don't spend a lot of time thinking about that," Harbaugh said. "It's what is expected., and he's earned it. We have a game to play, so those kinds of measurements don't have much value in terms of preparation."