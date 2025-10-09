Humphrey and Ricard -- but not Lamar Jackson -- back on practice field for Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and fullback Patrick Ricard were back on the practice field for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, but quarterback Lamar Jackson remained absent during the portion open to reporters.

Humphrey and Ricard both missed last weekend's game with calf injuries. Ricard hasn't played all season, and coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week the Ravens were hoping he could return for their game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 26.

Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, then has an open date.

Jackson missed last weekend's loss to Houston with a hamstring injury.