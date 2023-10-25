Ravens' Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following win over Detroit

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his dynamic performance in last Sunday's 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

Jackson completed 77.8 percent of his passes (21-of-27) for 357 yards with three touchdowns. He had a 155.8 passer rating, where a perfect passer rating is 158.3.

Jackson's at the wheel of a new offense under coordinator Todd Monken, and through seven games, they're just starting to pick up speed.

The quarterback said the player of the week honor isn't just for him.

"I'm trying to win week in and week out," Jackson said. "I'm just trying to focus on winning week in and week out. When stuff like that happens, I feel like that's a team award. Without those guys, I wouldn't be the AFC [Offensive] Player of the Week. [My] hat's off to my teammates."

AFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK (obvi) pic.twitter.com/cLQhL9RWEC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 25, 2023

He also gained 36 rushing yards with a touchdown.

Jackson completed two of his touchdown passes to Mark Andrews and another to Nelson Agholor.

"Just being out there and seeing [Lamar Jackson] play is different than [watching him] on television because you just see stuff, but when you're actually out there with him, and you see the stuff that he [does], it's super impressive," wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "Even in times when it doesn't seem like you have a chance to win, with him on the field, you always have a chance to win. The game never gets out of hand with him."

Notable practice absence on Wednesday: Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith didn't participate, listed with a shoulder injury.

The AFC North-leading Ravens (5-2) travel to the Arizona Cardinals for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday. The game will be televised on WJZ,