Ravens' Lamar Jackson misses practice, status uncertain for Pittsburgh game

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson once again missed practice because of an injured knee.

Jackson has not yet been ruled out for Sunday Night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. If he can't play, Tyler Huntley will once again start at quarterback.

Jackson hasn't played since the first quarter against Denver on Dec. 4.

Huntley led to Ravens to a 3-1 record since filling him.

He passed for 115 yards with a touchdown in the Ravens' 17-9 win over Atlanta last week.

Huntley has thrown for 528 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while gaining 113 yards on the ground.

The Ravens (10-5) clinched a playoff spot with two games remaining.

