Ravens' Lamar Jackson misses 14th-straight practice, Sunday's game day status in question

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday as he continues to nurse an injured knee, putting another game status in question.

Jackson has been sidelined for more than a month after he sprained his knee on Dec. 4 against Denver.

He has missed 14 straight practices and the past four games.

The Ravens (10-6) play at Cincinnati (11-4) at 1 p.m. on Sunday on WJZ-TV.

Tyler Huntley looks to be in line to once again start at quarterback. However, he was limited in practice for the second day in a row because of a hurt shoulder and wrist.

Huntley has passed for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions while gaining 137 rushing yards.

The Ravens are still competing for playoff positioning, but their hopes of winning the AFC North are likely dashed.