Ravens' Kyle Hamilton returns to practice following injury scare

BALTIMORE - Ravens' second-year safety Kyle Hamilton hurt his knee last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Days later, he was back on the practice field on a limited basis.

Hamilton and the Ravens are preparing for a Sunday night game in Jacksonville. His status for the game is uncertain.

He was spotted wearing a knee brace after he reportedly sprained a ligament in his left knee.

Hamilton is relieved the injury was not as bad as first feared.

"It's a blessing that I am OK," Hamilton said, "It's not [too serious] or anything like that. But i mean, we play a collision sport. It's not a matter of 'if' – it's 'when' with injuries with us, so you've got to go out there and play every game like it may be your last. I feel a lot of guys on the team have that mentality. When you do play that way, I feel like you're less at risk for injuries, because you're hammering down the nail."

Ravens punt returner Tylan Wallace was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Year following his game-winning return in overtime to beat the Rams.

Wallace had to step in as a backup after Devin Duvernay got hurt earlier in the game.

Now that Duvernay is out for the final four games, the return job belongs to Wallace.

Mark Viviano asked Wallace about taking on the responsibility as the starter.

"For sure, just in the sense that you have a responsibility to do, not that that's really been any different from any other week," Wallace said. "But, I've prepared myself for this moment, and I just need to go out there like I've been doing and just take advantage of it."

The Ravens sit atop the AFC with a 10-3 record.