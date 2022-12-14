Ravens honor Jaylon Ferguson on what would have been 27th birthday

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who would have turned 27 years old on Wednesday.

Ferguson died last June, before the Ravens reported to training camp, after overdosing on a cocktail of fentanyl and cocaine. His cause of death was ruled accidental.

"On what would have been his birthday, today we honor the memory of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens shared on social media.

Teammate Patrick Queen responded with a heart emoji.

Officers found Ferguson at a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue around 11:25 p.m. on June 21. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In three seasons with the Ravens, Ferguson played 38 games, 10 of them starts, recording 67 combined tackles and 4 1/2 sacks. He was a third-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2019.

Following his death, the team released a series of statements from head coach John Harbaugh and multiple players recalling how Ferguson was an engaging presence in the locker room, known for his smile and positive attitude.

Harbaugh described the 26-year-old as a "good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team" and said he was a joy to be around.