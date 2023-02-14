Ravens hire Todd Monken to be new offensive coordinator

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have a new offensive coordinator.

They hired Todd Monken, who was previously offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia, where he won back-to-back National Championships.

The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman in January.

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

The biggest question this offseason has to do with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is currently without a contract.

According to reports by NFL Network, the Ravens plan to use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which would be about $46 million for next season, if the two sides can't reach a long-term agreement. NFL Network also reports that Ravens could be enticed to trade the former MVP if they are persuaded by a "windfall" of compensation.

Monken not only was successful at the college ranks, but also has eight years in NFL experience, including four years coordinating NFL offenses.

He served as offensive coordinator the past three seasons at Georgia.

The Bulldogs won the National Championship in 2021 and in 2022.

This past year, the Bulldogs went 15-0, which culminated with a 65-7 win over TCU in the title game. They defeated Ohio State, 42-31, in the semifinal game.

Under Monken's coaching, Georgia averaged 41 points per game and 295 yards per game.

He was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years from 2016 to 2018.

He also coached the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers from 2007 to 2010.