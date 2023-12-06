Ravens healthy coming off bye week, ready for playoff push

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are rested and ready to finish off the regular-season strong.

They host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with five more games left on the slate before the playoffs.

The Ravens (9-3) are well-positioned to make a strong playoff run. They are in first place and they're the only team in the division with a healthy starting quarterback.

Lamar Jackson is the last man standing among AFC North quarterbacks. The Bengals, Browns and Steelers lost theirs to injuries.

So, Jackson and the Ravens are heavy favorites to win the division title, and among the few teams favored to make a run to the Super Bowl.

Each of the Ravens' remaining opponents are in playoff contention.

Jackson said he and his teammates are ready for what's ahead.

"To be honest, I feel like every week for us has been a playoff game, throughout the season," Jackson said. "Because people didn't think the Texans were that good, and I believe they are pretty good. The colts are pretty good. The Steelers, they've been putting up fights, and Cleveland. Every week has been a playoff game for us. We just have to keep staying locked in, and that's only what we can control."

The Ravens come off a bye week that gave them extra rest, which is good news for injured players, including starting offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, who practiced on Wednesday.