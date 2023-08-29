Ravens have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to trim roster to 53 players

BALTIMORE - The Ravens' coaching staff has some tough decisions to make.

The team needs to trim its roster to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

For the players on the border, this is an emotional time. Either their dream of playing in the NFL continues, or it takes a hit.

Some players received notice on Monday.

Undrafted rookie receiver Dontay Demus, from the University of Maryland, won't make the 53-man roster.

The Ravens are mostly a veteran team with most of their positions locked up.

Thirty-seven players will be let go. As many as 16 can remain as members of the practice squad.

By Monday night, the Ravens were down to 82 players, meaning there will be 29 more roster moves by Tuesday's deadline.

Head Coach John Harbaugh, in his 15th season with the Ravens, says cutting players is often the hardest part of his job.

"The emotional standpoint is real," Harbaugh said. "You have guys that you get close to. You have relationships. You get to know their stories through the whole process. You go to work every day [and] have conversations. Sometimes, guys [are] out there in their vulnerable type trying to chase their dream in a moment, and it's very meaningful. Like we've said so many times, it's a very important part of all of our lives, but especially the guys who are trying to make their way for the first time in this league. It's a process that I take very seriously."

Among injury updates, tight end Mark Andrews has missed three straight practices but Harbaugh said there's no reason for panic.

He said Andrews will be practicing next week and should be ready for the season opener against Houston on September 10.