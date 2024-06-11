Watch CBS News
Ravens' Hamilton held out of minicamp with elbow issues but expected back for training camp

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was not in uniform for the start of minicamp Tuesday because of elbow issues.

Hamilton was at practice but stood to the side during drills. Coach John Harbaugh said the All-Pro safety should be back for training camp, which is still several weeks away.

"Kyle had some loose bodies in his elbow that they went ahead and just plucked out," Harbaugh said. "It's a two-to-three week deal."

Hamilton became one of the stars of Baltimore's defense last season, earning All-Pro honors in his second season in the league. He had 10 tackles for loss, the most by a defensive back in team history.

Injured running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) was absent Tuesday, and so were wide receiver Deonte Harty, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols and defensive back Christian Matthew. Harbaugh said Harty has a 5-week-old daughter who is in the hospital, and the team excused him because of that.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 7:12 PM EDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

