Ravens GM DeCosta says 'we want Lamar here,' but no decision yet on franchise tag

BALTIMORE - Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta maintains that he and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue to have good dialogue as the two sides work toward a contract.

With a week until the deadline, and no deal, the Ravens' general manager remains uncertain on whether they will apply the franchise tag on Jackson, a former league MVP.

DeCosta said Wednesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that he is having "on-going discussions" with Jackson with the franchise deadline set for March 7.

"Lamar and I are talking," DeCosta said Wednesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "We met recently, it's an on-going discussion. We both understand the urgency of the situation. It has been a good dialogue, a good discussion. I'm optimistic as I continue to be optimistic. We will see where it goes."

"Lamar and I are talking, we met recently... I'm optimistic." pic.twitter.com/oAjjE7s1Ej — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 1, 2023

The franchise tag would limit Jackson, who represents himself, from becoming a free agent this offseason.

Reports say the Ravens will likely apply Jackson to an exclusive franchise tag, if an agreement is not made, which will pay him $45 million for next next.

If the Ravens apply the non-exclusive tag, they would pay him more than $32 million.

EDC asked about the possibility of the franchise tag: pic.twitter.com/Kk2mC9jSOX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 1, 2023

However, with the clock ticking, DeCosta said he has upwards of six different plans based on what happens over the next week.

"We are hopeful we will get a deal done with Lamar before that happens, but sure, those are big numbers," DeCosta said. "We've known they are big numbers and we are prepared for that. We have got four, five or six different plans based on what happens over the next 10 days."

DeCosta wouldn't get into specifics of the contract negotiations because he made an agreement with Jackson to keep those conversations in house.

He did say the Ravens want Jackson back for years to come.

"You can't win in this league without a strong quarterback. We want Lamar here," DeCosta said. "We think he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He is certainly one of our best players and we want him back."

Head coach John Harbaugh said he's been texting with Lamar since the season ended.

"We've been texting here and there ever since the season ended. I feel like Lamar is doing really well," Harbaugh said. "It's just part of the business. When you have a great quarterback, when you make a great decision in the draft, and I think Lamar has done a great job developing as a quarterback and winning football games, competing, we've done a great job of bringing out the best in Lamar. He's my quarterback. He's my guy. I love him. As a coach, I am looking forward to it getting done, but it is not easy."

Jackson was drafted with the last pick in the 2018 first round. He won league MVP in his second season.

However, he has missed 10 games combined over the past two years, and was unable to finish both seasons. Jackson has also throw 20 interceptions the past two seasons, and won just one playoff game in his career.

"Living in a world without a quarterback is a bad world to live in," DeCosta said. "I think there are a lot of GMs and coaches who would say that are living in that world right now."