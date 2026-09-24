Ravens fans take over Rio ahead of historic game against Cowboys

WJZ Sports Anchor Alex Glaze touched down in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and, no surprise, has already seen plenty of Purple and Black in Brazil.

Locals in Rio are thrilled to have the NFL come to Maracanã Stadium, while Ravens fans making the trip from Baltimore are equally excited to experience the city.

"I have never been to South America," Ravens fan Adrianne Hanyok said.

"I've been to my fair share of road games before, but this is a whole different experience, a whole different vibe," Ravens fan Noah Thomas said.

Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys will be the first NFL game played in Rio de Janeiro. It's one of nine international games scheduled this season.

"It gives the fans a chance to take a little vacation and go somewhere different in the world," Ravens fan Kent Emery said.

And Brazil has plenty to offer.

"All of that is exciting," Ravens fan Bobby Zirkin said. "We need a W. After the W, we will take in the town."

Every Ravens fan who spoke with CBS News Baltimore in Brazil hopes their team can bounce back after last week's 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"I want to see them close it out," Ravens fan Darryl Fleet said. "I mean, like, stomp them, like, put the foot on the neck, you know what I mean?"

"We've been running into a lot of Cowboys fans, and they've been talking a lot of junk," Emery said. "And we've been talking it right along with them. So, you know, we've got to get them, because that ride back is going to be a long ride."

The Ravens and Cowboys are traveling Thursday night and are expected to land in Rio Friday morning. Both teams will practice Friday afternoon in Brazil ahead of Sunday's game.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday and will air on WJZ.

Glaze will have coverage from Rio de Janeiro throughout the week.