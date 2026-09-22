Thousands of Baltimore Ravens fans in Brazil prepare for team's game in Rio de Janeiro

There are few fans more excited for the Baltimore Ravens to play in Rio de Janeiro than "Ravens Brasil."

Members of the Brazilian Ravens Flock have been counting down the days until their team comes to town.

Thousands of Ravens fans in Brazil are expected to be in Rio to cheer on their team, including members of "Ravens Brasil," the team's official fan organization in the South American country.

They told WJZ they are proud to have their favorite team playing in one of Brazil's most iconic stadiums.

The Ravens will travel to Brazil later this week to take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Maracanã Stadium in Rio.

Ravens Flock in Brazil

While hundreds of Ravens fans are traveling from Baltimore, there is already a flock waiting for them in Brazil.

Guilherme Foster founded "Ravens Brasil" in 2012 after moving back to his home country from Baltimore, where he lived for eight years. He attended several games at M&T Bank Stadium, which was just a short walk from his home in Federal Hill.

The Brazilian Flock now boasts more than 2,000 members from across the country, with the largest group based in São Paulo.

"I've been to a bunch of Ravens games and even a few away games, but to have one in Brazil is something that we wouldn't have imagined happening," Foster told WJZ. "As soon as it was like this is actually happening, we were really excited about it."

The group began as a Twitter account Foster created to send live game updates to fans in Brazil who couldn't watch games on television. The Ravens eventually reached out to Foster about making the group an official part of the Ravens Flock.

Foster said that decades ago, fans in Brazil could only watch the Super Bowl on television. As the NFL grew in popularity, more games became available.

Now, he is proud to see both his favorite team and his home country featured on the international stage.

"Before that we started having meetings and the first one it would be like two or three people and then the next one maybe 10, so we grew and grew," Foster said. "Most people think Brazil is just a soccer nation, so we get to see that, hey, we really like NFL. There's a few of us who actually follow more NFL than soccer."

Ravens fans to experience Brazilian culture

"Ravens Brasil" hopes fans traveling from Maryland get a chance to experience Brazil's culture and energy while taking in everything the country has to offer. Foster is also hoping to recruit more members to the Flock.

But Foster is especially excited to see his favorite quarterback take the field in person for the first time.

"I moved back here to Brazil in 2012, so I've actually never seen Lamar Jackson play in person, live, so that's one of the things I'm really, really looking forward to," Foster said.

If you aren't heading to Rio, WJZ has you covered with live coverage Sunday from Brazil. Sports Director Alex Glaze will be in Rio and live during Sunday's pregame show.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on WJZ.