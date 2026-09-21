Ravens fans pack their bags for Brazil ahead of international game against Cowboys

After a tough loss to the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens fans are turning the page and packing their bags for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Ravens will play an international game in Brazil, marking the first time the NFL has played a game in Rio de Janeiro. Baltimore will face the Dallas Cowboys at Maracanã Stadium.

The NFL has played two games in Brazil before, with both taking place in São Paulo.

The last time the Ravens traveled overseas for a game was in 2023, when they beat the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Ravens also played at Wembley Stadium in 2017, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tailgoat heading to Rio

Jimmy's Famous Seafood and True Fan Travel are taking the famous "Tailgoat" pregame party on the road — along with 500 Ravens fans.

The group will fly to Brazil on Wednesday and spend several days experiencing Brazilian culture and visiting some of the country's famous landmarks before Sunday's game.

Several Ravens-themed parties will be held throughout the week, including the four-hour Tailgoat party on Sunday.

"There were rumors for a little bit that we were going to go to Rio, and so of course we're like waiting for the schedule to be released so that we have it happen. And then we saw it, and we were like, 'Yep, going. Have to. Done,'" Katia Mohr, director of customer relations at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, said.

Andrew Varley of Linthicum is traveling to the game with his mother. He said this is his first time traveling outside the country, and he's thrilled to have the opportunity to watch his team play on the international stage.

"This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip," Varley said. "I love it. I think it's a great opportunity to grow the game. The National Football League — it's a global sport. It's a wonderful opportunity."

During the trip, fans will tour Sugarloaf Mountain and visit the Christ the Redeemer statue. There will also be boat parties and other events on Rio's famous beaches.

The first international Tailgoat will fuse Baltimore and Brazil, bringing together the party atmosphere both cities are known for, along with flavors from Charm City and Rio.

"Lots of caipirinhas because we know that when you're going to Brazil, you're going to be drinking caipirinhas," Mike Cornblatt, sales director for Jimmy's Famous Seafood, said. "Crab cakes, crushes, everything that you want and expect from Jimmy's has to be here too."

Bouncing back in Brazil

After Sunday's loss, the Flock believes the Ravens will be ready for Rio and bounce back with a big win.

"We're going to win 40 to 30. It's going to be a high-scoring game, but the Ravens are going to win," Varley said. "I am ready with everything, the logistics, the traveling. My mom and I are super pumped and excited."

The fans traveling from Baltimore will join more than 2,000 Ravens fans already in Brazil. According to the team website, Ravens Brasil has 2,364 members.

For fans staying in Baltimore to watch the game, kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday on WJZ.