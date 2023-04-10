Ravens' fans given 'shot of hope' after signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens paid a hefty price for a potential leading wide receiver.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Ravens agreed to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $18 million. Reports said $15 million of it is guaranteed.

Still, with months to go until the season opener, fans told WJZ they are excited about the newest signing.

Many Ravens fans said they have hope.

"As soon as I saw it, I thought Super Bowl," fan Lucas Mosca said.

Shortly after the Beckham news broke, Ravens fans saw quarterback Lamar Jackson share a social media post of the two FaceTiming.

Ravens' fans are hoping Jackson, who is without a contract extension and was applied the non-exclusive franchise tag, will return.

"It's great as a Ravens fan to finally have something to be excited about," Ravens fan Richard Warfel said. "All year, it's been so uncertain with what's happening. We have no direction, so many question marks. And now finally, right before the draft, all of these things are lining up. It's like finally a shot of hope."

Ravens' fans believe the screenshot of Jackson FaceTiming Beckham means the former MVP quarterback will want to play this upcoming season.

"If they hire somebody new at my job, iIm not going to just randomly FaceTime them," Warfel said. "But if it's somebody that you want to come in, it's like there's already a connection there. You see this and that gives you hope to think maybe Lamar is coming back."

Right now, it's still unclear if Jackson would play this season under the franchise tag.

In the FaceTime with Beckham, Jackson is wearing his Ravens shield chain.

"I know he's a Florida guy, but I truly believe that he has Baltimore at heart," Mosca said.

"I would say the last few weeks, I had about a 10 percent chance that he's coming back to Baltimore," Warfel said. "After what's been going on these last few days, it's like 90 percent now."