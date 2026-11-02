Watch CBS News
Local News

Ravens, Dunkin' surprise Eastern Tech girls' flag football team with game tickets

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

Dunkin' and the Baltimore Ravens surprised the Eastern Technical High School girls' flag football team with tickets to Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team, which is playing its inaugural flag football season, received 44 tickets to the primetime matchup.

Ravens cheerleaders, team mascot Poe and Dunkin's mascot Sprinkles visited the Baltimore County school to help deliver the surprise.

Eastern Tech coach Wilson was also recognized as a Ravens Girls Flag Coach of the Week.

The Ravens (4-4) will look to bounce back Thursday after suffering a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue