Ravens, Dunkin' surprise Eastern Tech girls' flag football team with game tickets

Dunkin' and the Baltimore Ravens surprised the Eastern Technical High School girls' flag football team with tickets to Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team, which is playing its inaugural flag football season, received 44 tickets to the primetime matchup.

Ravens cheerleaders, team mascot Poe and Dunkin's mascot Sprinkles visited the Baltimore County school to help deliver the surprise.

Eastern Tech coach Wilson was also recognized as a Ravens Girls Flag Coach of the Week.

The Ravens (4-4) will look to bounce back Thursday after suffering a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.