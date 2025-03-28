Ravens Coach John Harbaugh reaches three-year extension to stay in Baltimore through 2028

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh reaches three-year extension to stay in Baltimore through 2028

The Baltimore Ravens reached a three-year extension with Coach John Harbaugh on Friday, extending his stay with the Ravens until 2028.

We have reached a three-year contract extension with Head Coach John Harbaugh❗️ pic.twitter.com/cew3OWQNjn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 28, 2025

During his time, the Ravens have made it to four AFC title games. Harbaugh holds the record for the most playoff wins on the road, with eight.

At 62, he is one of only five coaches to take his team to the playoffs at least 12 times in 17 seasons.

Harbaugh took the Ravens to the Super Bowl in 2013, in a 34-31 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh has a career regular-season record of 172 wins and 104 losses in regular-season games.