Ravens coach John Harbaugh has no update on Lamar Jackson's status for playoff game

BALTIMORE – Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't have an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday's playoff game in Cincinnati.

Jackson has missed the past five games since he sprained his PCL in the first quarter against Denver on Dec. 4.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on social media that Jackson has "a strong chance" of playing in the Ravens' wild card playoff game against the Bengals.

However, Harbaugh hasn't confirmed the report.

"I don't really have any update right now to share with you," Harbaugh said. "We will have an injury report out on Wednesday. That's kind of where we are at."

Jackson hasn't practiced in more than a month because of his knee injury.

Harbaugh said Jackson was working with trainers on Monday but wouldn't go as far as to predict whether the quarterback would be back at practice on Wednesday.

"Lamar's been in great spirits," Harbaugh said. "He's been working super-hard. He's out there again today. I don't watch the workouts with the trainers. Hopefully, he's progressing to the point where he can practice sometime soon. That's really what we're all hoping for, for sure. When we have something to report on that, we will."

Jackson has passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also gained 764 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

"He's been great. He's always in good spirits," Harbaugh said. "He wants to play, there's no doubt, that's my feeling. You know I love Lamar. I love everything about Lamar. Always have, and always will. He's working hard, he's in good spirits."

In his replacement, Tyler Huntley has thrown for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, while running for 137 yards.

In last Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals, Anthony Brown passed for 286 yards with two interceptions.

The Ravens (10-7) play the Bengals at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.