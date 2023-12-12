Ravens are currently first in AFC. However, they can clinch a playoff spot this weekend
The Baltimore Ravens are sitting pretty, atop the entire AFC, with four games left in the regular season.
If the playoffs started today, the Ravens would have a first-round bye and home-field advantage for as long as they continue winning.
However, the postseason doesn't start today. The first goal is to clinch a playoff berth, which could come as early as this week.
The Ravens (10-3) play at Jacksonville, at San Francisco, and are at home against Miami and Pittsburgh, over the final four weeks.
According to ESPN.com, here's how the Ravens can clinch a playoff spot this weekend:
- Beat Jacksonville + Pittsburgh loss + Buffalo loss
- Beat Jacksonville + Pittsburgh loss + Denver loss
- Beat Jacksonville + losses by four of these teams - Buffalo, Cincinnati, Denver, Indianapolis, Houston
Pittsburgh plays at Indianapolis; Buffalo hosts Dallas; Cincinnati hosts Minnesota; Denver plays at Detroit; and Houston plays at Tennessee.
The Ravens currently lead Miami (9-4), Kansas City (8-5) and Jacksonville (8-5) for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They also lead Cleveland (8-5) in the AFC North.
The Ravens have what many outlets consider to be the toughest remaining schedule.
However, quarterback Lamar Jackson owns a 14-3 record as a starter for the Ravens in December.
