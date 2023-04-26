Ravens announce current, former players attending Draft Night Party at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will have current and former players on hand at the team's Draft Night Party Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The party starts at 7 p.m. and the draft kicks off at 8 p.m.

The Ravens have the 22nd overall selection.

The team announced current players Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo, Michael Pierce and Jordan Stout, along with former players Jacoby Jones, Pernell McPhee, Jimmy Smith and Courtney Upshaw will be at the draft party.

The event will be in the Gate A plaza, on the field and throughout the lower-level concourse of M&T Bank Stadium. Free parking is available in Lot B/C.

The night features a variety of BBQ-themed events, including free food truck tastings, a "Best BBQ in Baltimore" competition and a Q&A session with celebrity pitmaster Megan Day.

In addition to taking part in the BBQ competition, current players and Ravens Legends will be available for photographs and autographs.

Tickets for the event are $30 and are on sale here.