Ravens to host Draft Night Party at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will be hosting a party on draft night at M&T Bank Stadium.

The draft party will coincide with the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

The Ravens select 22nd in the draft.

Tickets for the event are $30 and will go on sale the week of April 3, according to the Ravens.

With the draft being held in Kansas City, the Ravens' draft party with have a variety of BBQ-themed food and activities.

There will be free food truck tastings from local Baltimore BBQ institutions; celebrity Pitmaster Megan Day will be on hand to give fans grill tips and insight on how they do BBQ in Kansas City; and all fans will receive a custom Ravens ice mold giveaway.

Fans will also get the chance to take part in Q&A sessions with Ravens Legends and current players, get field access to participate in NFL Combine-style drills and tour the recently renovated Ravens locker room.

Ravens' cheerleaders, mascots and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will be on hand for a night full of giveaways, photos and autographs.

"The NFL Draft is a turning point in the calendar as fans begin their excitement for the new season ahead," Ravens director of brand strategy and advertising Josh Lukin stated. "Hosting a party to bring The Flock together, with enough BBQ to make fans feel like they could actually be at the draft in Kansas City, should make for a great night."

The event will take place in the Gate A plaza, on the field and throughout the lower-level concourse of M&T Bank Stadium.

Free parking will be available in Lot B/C.

Retail Outlet Sale

Additionally, the Ravens will bring back its annual retail outlet sale, offering fans an opportunity to shop for merchandise not normally available, along with items at discounted prices.

The Ravens Team store at M&T Bank Stadium will be open Saturday, April 29 (South Concourse between sections 126 and 132) from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Fans can take advantage of 30-60% off Ravens merchandise from Nike, New Era, 47 Brand and more.