Ravens activate DeSean Jackson from practice squad for MNF against Saints

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens activated newly signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson from its practice squad Monday ahead of its primetime match against the New Orleans Saints.

The veteran speedster said to reporters after his first practice in October that he looks to be a deep threat, a role he has filled for his entire career.

"I think the film speaks for itself. Just really the biggest thing is me being a spark, implementing a deep, direct vertical down the field," he said on October 19. "Big, explosive plays -- whatever they ask me to do."

#Ravens activated DeSean Jackson off the practice squad for tonight's MNF game against the Saints.



Jackson has a career of torching teams in primetime games. Let's see how involved the WR is tonight..



Ravens vs Saints on @WJZ. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30!

Entering his 15th season in the NFL, Jackson will wear jersey No. 15.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson offered a positive assessment of his new wide receiver's first practice in October.

"He looked like DeSean when he first got introduced to the league, still floating around, running great routes," the fifth-year quarterback said.

DeSean Jackson, 35, has played for five other teams - the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler. He has 26 touchdowns of more than 60 yards, and five of more than 80 yards.

Jackson has 662 receptions for 11,110 yards and 58 receiving touchdowns, along with four return touchdowns, in 14 professional seasons.