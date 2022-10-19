DeSean Jackson practices for first time as a Raven, Sunday's status up in the air

BALTIMORE - The newest Baltimore Raven is officially with the team.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, a veteran speedster, practiced for the first time in Owings Mills on Wednesday afternoon. Entering his 15th season in the NFL, Jackson will wear jersey No. 15.

The Ravens officially announced the signing of Jackson to the practice squad on Wednesday.

"He did his job today on the practice squad," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "Looked good, looked like he's in shape. We'll just take it from there."

He brushed off a question asking if Jackson will start in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

"I don't know, we'll see," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are hoping Jackson can bring a deep threat to the offense.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson offered a positive assessment of his new wide receiver's first practice.

"He looked like DeSean when he first got introduced to the league, still floating around, running great routes," the fifth-year quarterback said.

Should Jackson be active on Sunday, defenders will have to respect his speed, he added.

"Guys are going to have to play him off, because he's still flying," Jackson said. "Even though it's year 15 for him, it looks like year one. He's going to bring a lot to the table for us. We're just going to have to see if he gets out there."

DeSean Jackson, 35, has played for five other teams - the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler. He has 26 touchdowns of more than 60 yards, and five of more than 80 yards.

Jackson has 662 receptions for 11,110 yards and 58 receiving touchdowns, along with four return touchdowns, in 14 professional seasons.

After missing the past two games, the team's top receiver, Rashod Bateman, returned to the practice field Wednesday.