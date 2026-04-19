Rainy start to Sunday, big cooldown early in the work week

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

We started the day with showers and gusty winds across the area. Gusty winds and cool air sticks around through the start of the work week. A Freeze Watch is in effect early Tuesday morning.

Showery Sunday

A cold front crosses the state today, producing much-needed wet weather. Rain slowly crosses the area this morning into the early afternoon before clearing out completely. Some pockets of heavier rain are possible but most rain will be lighter but steady.

With mainly light rain expected, this won't put a big dent in the ongoing drought.

Those in western suburbs will see the rain clearing out first while those on the lower Eastern Shore dry out much later. Some sunshine may break through later this afternoon into the early evening.

A second cold front is expected late tonight into Monday morning. This front will be much drier than the first. An isolated shower or two is possible, along with a few flakes for the mountains, however most spots stay dry tonight.

Freeze watch and Chilly days

Colder air has returned to Maryland after record-setting heat last week. Temperatures Sunday and Monday will be 10-15° below normal in the afternoons. The normal high temperature for today is 68° while the normal low is 45°. Wind gusts will be elevated, adding an extra bite to the already cool days.

Sunday night is only expected to be a few degrees below normal but Monday night into Tuesday morning brings much colder air.

A Freeze WATCH is in place for the upper Eastern Shore, areas along, north and west of I--95 (outside of Allegany and Garrett counties). Temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s are possible Tuesday morning. Anything you may have planted or has grown due to the warmth we've experienced will need to be protected.

This cool spell doesn't last very long. High temperatures Tuesday, while still below-normal, will be milder than Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows also warm in the days ahead. By the end of the week, we'll be starting days in the 50s with afternoons in the 70s. We're looking at great weather for baseball later in the week when the Orioles return to Camden Yards.