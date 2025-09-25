More rain chances expected across Maryland this weekend

Friday

Baltimore finally gets a break. Skies turn sunnier, with highs climbing into the low 80s — a little warm but comfortable for late September. The front that's been sitting overhead slides south toward Southern Maryland, leaving our area quiet and calm. It's the pick of the week if you have outdoor plans.

Saturday

Clouds increase quickly, and it won't feel quite as warm. With winds turning in off the Bay, highs settle back into the 70s. Showers creep north during the afternoon, and by Saturday evening, scattered rain becomes more likely. If you're heading out at night, have a jacket and umbrella handy.

Sunday

This is the transition day to a much soggier pattern. A slow-moving storm system parked over the Tennessee Valley will help funnel moisture into the Mid-Atlantic. Expect a damp, gray day with off-and-on showers. A rumble of thunder is possible, too. Rain chances stay high throughout the day, and it may end up being a washout for some neighborhoods.

Monday and Tuesday

This part of the forecast depends heavily on tropical systems spinning in the Atlantic. If they stay offshore, most of the heavy rain remains south, toward the Carolinas and Virginia, leaving us with lighter, more scattered showers. But if the storm tracks closer, we could be dealing with steady downpours here in Maryland, with some spots picking up an inch or more of rain. Either way, you'll want to keep rain gear close by.

Midweek

Relief arrives. By Wednesday, high pressure builds in from the north, shutting down the rain and bringing back sunshine. Temperatures will rebound slightly, making for a much calmer and brighter stretch to close