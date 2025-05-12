More beneficial rainfall for Maryland this week

After a pleasant Mother's Day weekend, unsettled weather is set to return to the region as a stubborn upper-level low pressure system that drenched the South shifts northward.

Clouds will thicken this evening as that system approaches. Rain chances increase after sunset and will continue overnight, with low temperatures dipping into the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday will be a soggy and cooler day, with widespread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms likely through the afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 60s in most locations. While coverage will begin to taper late in the day, scattered showers are expected to persist into Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, the core of the upper low settles closer to the Mid-Atlantic, enhancing instability and increasing the chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms may bring locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning. Daytime highs will climb into the mid-70s.

The system continues to linger into Thursday, bringing another round of mainly afternoon storms beneath mostly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s.

Additional disturbances riding around the main low will keep the storm chances going Friday and Saturday, with highs hovering near 80 degrees each day. Rainfall totals from Tuesday through Friday could exceed 2 inches in some areas, especially across the higher terrain of western Maryland and parts of Virginia.

A brief break in the action is expected Sunday, with a return to sunshine and drier conditions. However, that improvement may be short-lived, as another system brings renewed rain chances by Tuesday of next week.