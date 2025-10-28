Wet weather arrives later Wednesday across Maryland

A strong area of high pressure centered over Canada will keep things mostly dry tonight around the Baltimore area. Expect some clouds to drift in with light northeast breezes, but no major issues. Off the coast, a weak low near the Carolinas is moving away while another system is gearing up in the Tennessee Valley — and that one will be the main driver of our midweek weather.

MARYLAND WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Clouds will thicken up through the day Wednesday with rain chances gradually increasing by afternoon and evening. By Wednesday night, steady rain spreads across central Maryland — including the city and suburbs — and lasts into Thursday morning. The heaviest rain looks to fall overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, with rainfall totals between one and two inches. Localized flooding in poor drainage spots is possible, especially if heavier bands set up. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, but severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures Wednesday stay in the 50s before climbing into the 60s Thursday as warmer air sneaks in ahead of the front.

By Thursday evening, conditions should improve as the rain moves out and winds shift westerly. Skies will gradually clear overnight, setting the stage for a breezy and cooler end to the week.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST FOR BALTIMORE (FRIDAY)

Trick-or-treaters and party-goers can look forward to some good news — Halloween looks dry! After Thursday's rain clears, high pressure builds in behind the departing system. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies through the day with a refreshing fall breeze. Afternoon highs will top out around 58 to 60 degrees, but it'll turn chilly quickly after sunset with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s by early evening and low 40s later at night. You'll want a jacket or light coat over the costumes this year, but the weather looks perfect for outdoor plans — crisp, cool, and clear. Gusty winds could still linger early in the day before easing by evening.

MARYLAND WEEKEND & EARLY NEXT WEEK

The breezy pattern continues into Saturday morning with gusts around 25 to 30 mph before calming through the day. Sunshine returns and highs hover near 60. Another weak system passing south of Maryland late Sunday could bring a few passing showers, but most of the weekend looks dry for Baltimore. Temperatures remain seasonable — highs in the 50s to low 60s, lows in the 40s.

By Monday, a stronger low tracking through the Great Lakes may send another round of rain our way, followed by cooler and drier conditions again Tuesday.