Sunshine returns to Maryland to end the week

Clear skies in Maryland for the rest of the week

We were stuck under a gray blanket Wednesday afternoon as low pressure spins near the Virginia Tidewater. Northern Maryland has seen spotty light showers, with low clouds and pockets of drizzle elsewhere. A cool north to northeast breeze has occasionally gusted near 20 mph, keeping many neighborhoods in the 60 through this evening.

Tonight: The low slides offshore and weakens. Showers fade, but low clouds and mist hang on for much of the night. If skies break late-most likely west of Baltimore-patchy fog may develop toward daybreak, and a few spots could turn dense. Lows range from the upper 50s in western Maryland to the lower-mid 60s around the I-95 corridor and the bay.

Thursday: Any leftover low clouds or fog should lift by mid to late morning. We turn mostly sunny during the afternoon with a light northwest breeze. Highs land in the low to mid-80s across the Baltimore area.

Friday: Dry and a touch warmer. Expect plenty of sun and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Late cold front could bring a stray shower but the day should remain dry.

Weekend: Mainly dry statewide as high pressure settles to our north. Comfortable humidity with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 around Baltimore (cooler in the higher terrain out west). Most of Sunday is dry; a weak warm front could spark a stray late-day shower south of the region , but most of us stay rain-free.

Early next week: We warm a bit more as the high shifts offshore and winds turn southerly. Monday stays dry with highs near the low 80s. By Tuesday afternoon, a nearby front may nudge in a few showers for western Maryland, with chances edging east Tuesday night.