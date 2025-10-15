Raccoon that tested positive for rabies captured inside Baltimore school

A raccoon that tested positive for rabies was captured inside Fallstaff Elementary Middle School in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to the city's health department.

The raccoon was seen outside the school during dismissal, before it went inside through an open door.

School officials said staff safely contained the raccoon under lockers using trash cans until Animal Control officers arrived. The health department said no students or staff members were believed to have been bitten or injured.

The raccoon was then tested for rabies, according to the health department.

"We take any potential rabies exposure seriously, especially in a school setting," Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor said. "We appreciate the school staff's quick thinking to contain the raccoon to ensure the safety of the students."

The school will remain open

The health department said that the area of the school where the raccoon was captured will be closed until it is professionally cleaned and disinfected.

The school will remain open, but the health department is working with the Maryland Department of Health to monitor the incident.

Anyone who may have had direct contact with the raccoon while outside the school should call the Baltimore City Health Department at 410-396-4436.