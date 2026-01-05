Quiet start to the work week as warmer air builds in

Happy Monday, Maryland!

It's going to be a quiet, but cloudy start to the work/school week across the state. Milder air builds in through the week with dry weather prevailing over the next couple of days.

Warming up this week

Temperatures Monday afternoon will be feeling more like early January after a chilly start to the New Year. Highs peak in the upper 30s to mid-40s across the Baltimore area and upper Eastern Shore.

High pressure that's been nearby the last couple of days will move offshore during the day on Monday. As it does, our wind direction will shift to become more southerly (winds moving from south to north). That will usher in air from the south - milder air. We won't feel the effects much today but over the next couple of days, it'll feel much warmer.

Clouds overhead tonight keep our temperatures a little warmer by Tuesday morning - down into the 30s vs low to mid-20s.

Tuesday's high temperatures warm closer to 50°. By Wednesday, there will be some neighborhoods that get into the low 60s during the afternoon.

We'll stay mild through Saturday before a cooldown back to near-normal temperatures on Sunday.

Rain holds off

The beginning of the week starts off with plenty of cloud cover, but very low precipitation chances.

It's not until Wednesday that we have a slight chance for a shower or two but a higher chance will come late in the work week.

A warm front moves through by Friday morning, bringing a few showers back to Maryland. We'll still have rain in the forecast Saturday as a cold front moves nearby and eventually through Maryland by Sunday morning.