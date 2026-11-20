A nine-acre solar farm has become the topic of discussion in one Harford County community.

Dozens of residents in Northern Harford County gathered in White Hall Friday evening to learn more about a proposed solar farm in Pylesville, known as the Channel Road Solar project.

"Most of us bought our homes out here to be in the rural communities, and we don't really want these solar farms here," said Melissa Proctor of Jarrettsville.

That seems to be the consensus amongst many Harford County residents when it comes to allowing solar farms to be built in their communities.

"It's not just the appearance and the looks; it's our productive agricultural ground, it's our soils. We have great farming and a great legacy of agriculture in Harford County, and unfortunately solar is competing with that now," said Chad Shrodes of Norrisville.

Developer Queen City Solar, out of Charlotte, North Carolina, presented the details of a proposed 2-megawatt project at 2,391 Channel Road in Pylesville.

Owner Keith Akers informed the community that the plan is to install 5,000 solar panels on the property- a project expected to cost $5 million - as per a private agreement with the landowner.

"I understand it's property rights, and I understand the landowner's side. I wish they would be more compassionate and have it continue to be a farm, but it is their land," said Shrodes.

The power generated from the project would go to BGE's distribution system, and roughly 250 customers would be eligible for about 10% off of their gas and energy bills.

According to Akers, 40% of those customers must be low- to moderate-income customers.

However, people WJZ spoke with say saving a few bucks isn't worth it to disrupt Harford County's rich agricultural history.

"I don't think it's worth it. We're seeing our bills skyrocket one way or the other. I still think there should be other solutions that are looked into that are not going to have an environmental impact like having a solar farm," said Proctor.

"A solution would be to allow solar on impervious surfaces- parking lots," said Shrodes. "Commercial ground, closer to the development area. But at all costs, it should not be on productive agricultural grounds."

This is the first step, and Queen City Solar still needs to submit official proposals.

The project will ultimately need to be approved by Harford County Zoning and Planning before permits are issued.