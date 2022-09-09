Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Purple Playbook returns to Jimmy's Famous Seafood Tuesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Purple Playbook returns next Tuesday to Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Dundalk for another season. 

The Ravens' charismatic running back J.K. Dobbins is joining the Purple Playbook team this year. 

With Sports Director Mark Viviano and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, Dobbins will bring his insider perspective to break down team storylines during the season, not to mention join the pre-game discussion on the Purple Preview. 

img-2107.jpg

Doors open at 6 p.m. for anyone to attend, but seating is limited. To reserve your spot, guaranteeing you a seat, there is a $2.50 charge per person.   

The show is recorded every other Tuesday at 7:30 p.m, at Jimmy's, and then airs on WJZ at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. You can also stream the show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday nights and at 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 1:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.