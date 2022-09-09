Purple Playbook returns to Jimmy's Famous Seafood Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Purple Playbook returns next Tuesday to Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Dundalk for another season.

The Ravens' charismatic running back J.K. Dobbins is joining the Purple Playbook team this year.

With Sports Director Mark Viviano and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, Dobbins will bring his insider perspective to break down team storylines during the season, not to mention join the pre-game discussion on the Purple Preview.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for anyone to attend, but seating is limited. To reserve your spot, guaranteeing you a seat, there is a $2.50 charge per person.

The show is recorded every other Tuesday at 7:30 p.m, at Jimmy's, and then airs on WJZ at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. You can also stream the show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday nights and at 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings.