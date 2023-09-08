Purple Friday: Ravens' caravan gives fans a jolt ahead of Sunday's opener

BALTIMORE - Excitement for football is building around Charm City.

The beloved Ravens are just hours away from playing their first game, on Sunday afternoon, against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore. The game will be televised here on WJZ.

The Ravens have hosted public activities all week long to get the fans hyped up for the 2023 season.

They are ready to get that sour taste out of their mouths from last season when they finished 10-7 but lost a heartbreaking, 24-17, playoff game in Cincinnati.

The Ravens also played the final six regular season games and playoff without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

Around the Baltimore area on Friday, the Ravens' marching band, cheerleaders and alumni pumped up the Ravens' Flock on the first Purple Friday of the season.

This season, the expectations are higher than it has been in quite some time.

Ravens' caravans traveled across Baltimore, visiting fans and building up the excitement.

Elementary schools received visits from the marching band, cheerleaders and mascot Poe.

But the adults also wanted in on all this fun.

Downtown at Power Plant Live!, Ravens' Flock made tie-dye t-shirts and took pictures with the captain of the defense.

But what's a Ravens Purple Friday without the food from Jimmy's Famous Seafood as it prepares for Sunday's Tailgoat, offering smoked brisket, tacos, crabs, ribs, you name it.

The fans are praying for a special season with new acquisitions, including star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.