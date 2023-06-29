Watch CBS News
Puppies found injured, malnourished in trash can in Patterson Park neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Three injured and malnourished puppies were found in a trash can Thursday afternoon in Baltimore's Patterson Park neighborhood, police said.

 An officer was flagged down in the unit block of N. East Avenue and was directed to the puppies.

Animal control took custody of the dogs.

Police are investigating the abandoned puppies.

