Public will get to weigh in on BGE's proposed rate hike

BALTIMORE - The public will soon be able to have a say about BGE's proposed rate hikes.

The Maryland Public Service Commission has scheduled two virtual hearings for public comment.

The first one will be held on Wednesday, August 9. A second hearing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

A third hearing has not been confirmed.

If you would like to testify at one of these hearings, you must register in advance.

Click this link to register.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 11:19 PM

