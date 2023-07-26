Public will get to weigh in on BGE's proposed rate hike

BALTIMORE - The public will soon be able to have a say about BGE's proposed rate hikes.

The Maryland Public Service Commission has scheduled two virtual hearings for public comment.

The first one will be held on Wednesday, August 9. A second hearing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

A third hearing has not been confirmed.

If you would like to testify at one of these hearings, you must register in advance.

Click this link to register.